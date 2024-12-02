Officials warn against cheating as nearly 50,000 students sit for CSE exams

Nearly 50,000 candidates have commenced their South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) examination in 319 centers across the country on December 2, as the government warned of severe consequences for cheating.

The SSCSE exams was officially launched by the Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi at Juba Commercial Secondary School in Juba.

Abdelbagi appealed to the students to concentrate on what they revised and demonstrate their skills and ability to write their exams with integrity.

He strictly warned the candidates against malpractice citing examination results cancellation.

The vice president also advised teachers to maintain transparency during the exams invigilation, adding any invigilator caught helping students to cheat will face the law.

“Your country has invested in your secondary education for the last four years, and it is now your turn to show that you are ready to go higher to a tertiary education,” he said.

“As you sit for your exam, I want you to concentrate and demonstrate your skill and ability. Do not be tempted to be involved in exam malpractices because it comes with severe consequences.”

“Your result will be canceled, and you will have to do exam again in your years ahead. To all the teachers, I want you to invigilate with integrity. Once you get involved in exam malpractice, you indicate that you are not a professional teacher.”

“Any teacher who will be caught involving himself or herself in any form of exam malpractice will be arrested and prosecuted.”

On his part, the Secretary General of the National Examination Council discloses that 525 schools are sitting the examinations from 319 centers countrywide.

Speaking to media after the bell ringing session, Simon Nyok Deng says the council faced logistical challenges in Jonglei, Upper Nile and Unity states due to the widespread impact of flooding.

He however said necessary arrangements were successfully made to transport and distribute examination papers to the flood-hit centers.

He thanked his team and the invigilators for braving floods and river crossings to deliver the papers to their respective centers.

“Because we did much preparation earlier with the states so that the schools that are completely submerged with water, the candidates would be moved to much safer schools so that they can be able to do the exam.”

“And that arrangement has already been made. And all the candidates that were eligible to sit for the exam were registered and they are sitting for the exam this morning. Quite a number have been affected in Jonglei, Upper Nile and Unity.”

“These are the mostly affected states and also Warrap where much roads have been cut off. You’ve seen our monitors and invigilators walking through swamps and carrying exams on their heads to show the resilience of our people. And we are so thankful to all of them for bracing such hard ventures.”

Nyok also assured that this year’s examination papers have not been leaked, adding it was locked up at police stations since reaching their centers on 30th November.

