4th July 2024
News

Nunu declares a day of mourning after MP passes on

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Pictured in white coat is late Deborah Odwel Akiec, former member of the national assembly. (-)

The Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly has declared a day of mourning in tribute to late colleague Deborah Odwel Akiec who passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with illness.

The late Deborah was the former deputy governor of Warrap state.

Until her passing, she was active member of the Committee of Land and Physical Infrastructure in the Transitional National Legislature.

She was appointed to the national parliament representing Other Political Parties following the restructuring of the parliament as per the terms of the peace agreement.

The news of her passing was announced to the lawmakers by the Speaker of Parliament Jemma Nunu Kumba, who requested a moment of silence in her honor.

“Before we proceed, we have sad news about one of our members who passed away. Honorable Deborah Odwel Akiec pass away yesterday evening,” Nunu said.

“She is from OPP and she’s a member of the Committee of Land and Physical Structure. So, for this maybe all stand up and observed a minute of silence.”

Hon. Jemma announced that parliament would observe a day of mourning in memory of Hon. Deborah Odwel.

 

