Norwegian charity hands over upgraded school at Wed-Wiel refugee camp

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has handed over Wed-Wiel Primary school to Northern Bahr el Ghazal government following its rehabilitation and construction work at a cost of 288,000 US dollars.

The school benefiting refugee children, was renovated by NRC with funding from Education Cannot Wait, and the handover ceremony happened on Thursday in Aweil West County.

The state government said the significant upgrade included the construction of additional classrooms and an administration block, as well as the rehabilitation of two blocks containing eight classrooms.

According to Soro Emmanuel, Construction officer of NRC, the total contract value is $ 288,000 and the project was in two phases.

“The total contract value is $ 288,000 and it involved two parts. We had a rehabilitation and also new construction. We did a new construction of a four-classroom block well equipped with a ceiling to cater to the weather conditions that we all know the heat wave in South Sudan,” he said.

“We were able to rehabilitate two blocks of eight classrooms. Then we have a little building, three toilets of two stanzas each, then a kitchen and a store. Then we also managed to put a new chain link fence around a school, totalling a perimeter of 800 meters.”

The Area Manager of NRC Mercy Gitau said the handover of the upgraded primary school to the state government means long-term sustainability for the school’s development.

Gitau said the school will host children from three groups; the host community, returnees and also the refugees.

“The reason for the construction or expansion of this school is because we have had an influx of returnees who are coming from Sudan because of the conflict that is there and also the Sudanese who are now here as refugees and the host communities,” said Gitau.

“So, this school is going to be hosting all the three groups, the host community to the returnees and also the refugees.”

On his part, NBGs Minister of Education, Akoon Diing Angok, expressed gratitude to the NRC and all education partners for their invaluable support to the education sector in Northern Bahr el Ghazal specifically in Aweil.

He emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining the school premises and pledged to work towards improving the overall education system in the state.

“This school stands as a testimony to our unwavering commitment to education exemplifying the best that we can offer to education families. Today marks a significant milestone in the journey towards enhancing educational opportunities for all.”

“Our students as the minister of general education and instruction, feel with immense pride to witness the handover of Wed-Wiel primary School. This initiative responds not just physically and structure but with a commitment to nurturing the minds of our future leaders in education.”

The handover ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including the Commissioner of Aweil West County, Abuol Akok, alongside local chiefs, Youth, Women representatives, and religious leaders.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter