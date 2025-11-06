6th November 2025

Norway envoy warns of breakdown in 2018 peace deal, cites rising conflict

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

Norway’s Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Endre Stiansen|Courtesy

Norway’s Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Endre Stiansen, has warned of a breakdown in South Sudan’s Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS) following his  visit to the country last week.

During his visit from 27-29 October, Stiansen met with government officials, civil society representatives, church leaders, the United Nations, and diplomatic partners to discuss the worsening situation.

The envoy expressed deep concern over widespread fighting, aerial bombardments, and a lack of dialogue, which risk pushing South Sudan back into the violence experienced in 2013 and 2016.

According to him, the principles of power sharing are not being upheld, with one party unable to fully participate in the Transitional Government of National Unity, threatening the country’s stability and the wellbeing of its civilians.

Stiansen also raised serious concerns about the management of public revenues, including a lack of transparency around oil income and an absence of a harmonized exchange rate.

These conditions, he said, enable misuse of public funds and divert resources away from essential public services, fueling corruption, conflict, and exploitation of humanitarian aid.

“It is time to turn the page,” the envoy urged, calling on South Sudanese leaders to reject violence as a political tool and work constructively with regional and international partners committed to the country’s peace and development.

Norway reaffirmed its support for South Sudan, adding that while the path to peace and stability remains open, it requires leadership, courage, and genuine commitment from all involved.

