Nimule Mayor swears in advisory board to boost municipal governance

Authorities in Eastern Equatoria State have officially sworn in nine members of an advisory board at the Nimule Mayor’s Office earlier today.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview, Mayor Caesar Longa Fuli confirmed the inauguration, stating that the advisory board will support his office on a wide range of issues, including gender affairs, current affairs, security, persons with special needs, education, and health.

“Today, we conducted the swearing-in ceremony for the advisors at the mayor’s office. Their role is to guide and advise the mayor on various issues such as gender, current affairs, security, persons with special needs, education, health, and many other areas,” said Mayor Longa.

“Previously, I felt that my efforts alone were not enough. I believe that bringing these advisors into the mayor’s office will significantly improve our operations, as they will support me across different departments and help us serve the community better.”

According to the mayor, the appointments were made under an official internal order of the Nimule Municipal Council, based on gubernatorial decree No. 4/2025 dated 2nd May 2025.

The list of appointees is as follows:

1. Jua Agnes Amileto-Advisor on Gender Sues

2. John Andruga-Advisor on Public Relations and Current Affairs

3. Jerom Surur-Advisor on Peace and Reconciliation

4. Adauta Drali- Advisor on Culture and Heritage

5. Yemba Micky Amoko-Advisor on Land and Utility

6. Wiliam Ibrahim Kenyi-Advisor on People with Special Needs

7. Kirinya Joseph-Advisor on Educatio

8. Shaban Abdallah- Advisor on Security and Safety

9. Mogga Alfred-Advisor on Business Affairs

10. Alex Odendi Lazarious – Assistant Inspector of Land-Nimule Municipality

Mayor Longa expressed optimism that the advisory board will enhance the efficiency of municipal operations and deepen service delivery to the people of Nimule.

He also urged the public to support the newly appointed board to ensure they achieve meaningful results.

“What I want to tell the people of Nimule Municipality is that we stand stronger together, and we risk falling apart if we are divided,” he stated.

“Nimule, being a town that hosts all 64 tribes along with international residents, should serve as a model of unity and cooperation. I call upon everyone to work hand in hand to build a better South Sudan and a better Eastern Equatoria.

Our motto, he said ‘One People, One Nation,’ emphasizes the importance of unity and trust among us.”

According to Longa, the move aims to foster mutual understanding and collaboration.

“In this advisory board, we have representatives from various tribes and backgrounds, some who have lived here for many years. Our diversity is a strength, and it is important that everyone contributes towards our shared progress.”

The mayor said that the diversity of the board reflects the multi-ethnic nature of Nimule, and he hopes it will serve as an example of inclusive governance.

