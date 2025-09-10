10th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Negotiator says opposition military threats stalled Tumaini Peace talks

Negotiator says opposition military threats stalled Tumaini Peace talks

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

File photo: Rebecca Joshua Okwaci, former SPLM Chief Whip in Transitional Legislative Assembly and lawmaker. (Courtesy of the Office of the President)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A member of the government negotiating team has revealed that the Tumaini Initiative talks stalled due to military threats from the holdout faction known as the United People’s Alliance.

Hon. Rebecca Joshua Okwaci, who is also a Member of the National Parliament, told lawmakers on Tuesday, September 9, that during the Nairobi peace talks, the opposition group introduced a new military structure aimed at intensifying the armed struggle.

“What I want to say is that the holdout group came out with a new structure during the negotiations, and that new structure was military in nature,” Okwaci stated.

“They call themselves the United People’s Alliance. The statement they gave was that they were going to intensify the struggle while we were negotiating peace.”

She added that this action created a major challenge that affected the Tumaini Initiative, leading to the indefinite suspension of the talks.

Okwaci made the remarks while parliament was deliberating on the quarterly report of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

Her statement contrasts with remarks made last month by the Deputy Chief Mediator of the Tumaini Initiative, Dr. Mohammed Ali Guyo, who insisted the process remains alive despite earlier claims by government officials that it had collapsed.

The Nairobi-led peace initiative, which seeks to bring on board opposition factions excluded from the 2018 peace agreement, has been on hold since February 7th, marking the third adjournment.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities 1

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities

Published September 3, 2025

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal 2

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal

Published September 6, 2025

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive 3

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive

Published September 6, 2025

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General 4

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General

Published September 4, 2025

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry 5

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry

Published September 5, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Transport Minister warns of climate change impact on South Sudan

Published 31 minutes ago

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat

Published 39 minutes ago

Youth urged to embrace innovation, technology

Published 1 hour ago

Negotiator says opposition military threats stalled Tumaini Peace talks

Published 2 hours ago

Butchers decry union policy, blame it for high meat costs in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Lakes State releases SPLM-IO members held over Nasir attacks

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.