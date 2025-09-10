Negotiator says opposition military threats stalled Tumaini Peace talks

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A member of the government negotiating team has revealed that the Tumaini Initiative talks stalled due to military threats from the holdout faction known as the United People’s Alliance.

Hon. Rebecca Joshua Okwaci, who is also a Member of the National Parliament, told lawmakers on Tuesday, September 9, that during the Nairobi peace talks, the opposition group introduced a new military structure aimed at intensifying the armed struggle.

“What I want to say is that the holdout group came out with a new structure during the negotiations, and that new structure was military in nature,” Okwaci stated.

“They call themselves the United People’s Alliance. The statement they gave was that they were going to intensify the struggle while we were negotiating peace.”

She added that this action created a major challenge that affected the Tumaini Initiative, leading to the indefinite suspension of the talks.

Okwaci made the remarks while parliament was deliberating on the quarterly report of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

Her statement contrasts with remarks made last month by the Deputy Chief Mediator of the Tumaini Initiative, Dr. Mohammed Ali Guyo, who insisted the process remains alive despite earlier claims by government officials that it had collapsed.

The Nairobi-led peace initiative, which seeks to bring on board opposition factions excluded from the 2018 peace agreement, has been on hold since February 7th, marking the third adjournment.

