NEC Entebbe retreat outlines 7 steps to smooth 2026 elections

The National Elections Commission Board Members have outlined several resolutions seeking political decision to enable the electoral institution organize a timely and credible elections in December 2026.

The 14-point resolution followed the conclusion of a three-day retreat win Entebbe, Uganda on Thursday.

“The meeting focused on challenges and possible solutions related to the electoral legal framework, electoral timelines and preparations for elections, to enable decision-making that will lead South Sudan to credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections,” partially reads the statement.

In attendance were Professor Abednego Akok Kacuol Tong, the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission, his deputy Gabriel Gabriel Deng and Mac Maika Deng, the body’s Chief Electoral Officer.

The others are commissioners of the National Election Commissions at the state level.

These include William Kolnyin Deng Deng, Amos Juma Ochieng Odek, Manuel Makum Matuop Thian Commissioner, George Lemi Stans Yata, Thabo Abosuh Ajang Alijok and Sarah Daniel Gatluak Lui.

In a communique dated 5th of December, 2024, the border members said the electoral body is developing a realistic electoral operational timeline to reach elections by December, 2026.

This electoral timeline, according to the institution, “will outline the political decisions, legal, technical and financial needs of the NEC in order to get to December 2026 elections.”

The 9-board members emphasized on the need for urgent reform on the electoral legal framework that will allow the NEC to implement credible elections by December, 26.

This, the board members said, will require amendments and clarity to address gaps, operational challenges and inconsistencies in the electoral processes.

The resolution also recommended for voter registration preparations and implementation of in-person nationwide voter registration exercise during the next dry season but this, according to the board members requires political, financial and operational decisions in the beginning of 2025.

One boundary delimitation, the board members also required that “a political decision on which population data be taken by the Parties to the R-ARCSS before the NEC can begin the boundary delimitation process.”

“These decisions need to be taken in line with the technical and legal electoral timeline needs of the NEC”. they added.

Meanwhile, the electoral body member said “NEC will develop an advocacy and engagement strategy to ensure broad discussion and awareness of electoral stakeholders that will enabling them to take informed decisions in a timely manner.”

To ensure smooth start in the new year, the board members said “adequate funding is needed to enable the NEC to be a fully functional institution across South Sudan – this includes the necessity of functional office space at the headquarters and across the nation, in addition to being fully staffed in order to plan and administer the electoral processes, including voter registration.”

The board members went on to adopt regulations related to conduct of NEC officers and employee.

“Regulation 1/2024 on the Use and Purpose of a Code of Conduct, with the National Elections Commission Code of Conduct (for NEC commissioners and employees) and the respective Code of Conduct by the Commission.”

Another code of conduct targets observers, media, agents and special guest.

“Regulation No. 2/2024 on Observers, Media Representatives, Agents and Special Guests with four Codes of Conducts (for observers, media representatives, agents and special guests)”, read the statement.

The third one regulated for Political Parties and Candidates during election campaigns.

The election organizers further encouraged the Government of South Sudan to agree to realistic implementation plans.

