NBGs teacher battles rare body swelling

Author: Garang Mamer | Published: 11 hours ago

Teacher Lual in hospital bed. (-)

The family of a public school teacher afflicted with a mysterious swelling condition in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State is appealing to well-wishers to support his medical treatment.

Michael Lual Matem, a renowned teacher from Kuol Makuach Primary School in Wanjok, has been battling with swelling on fingers and foot since 2020.

The sickness has now advanced to many parts of his body leaving him bedridden, according to his close relative William Akech.

Mr. Akech said doctors in the state have failed to diagnose the cause of the illness, adding that the family is considering options to bring him to Juba for further treatment.

The teacher is regarded as one of the hardworking and committed civil servants.

“Michael Lual Matem is currently sick in Aweil. In 2020, he started like swelling of the body, fingers and foot, then it spread into his whole body this year. Currently, he is unable to walk,” said Akech.

“This sickness is just swelling all the body, nobody confirms the real type of the sickness. That’s why people say now he need to be taken to Juba for further treatment because the doctors here are not able to identified this type of disease.”

Teachers, like other civil servants in South Sudan, have not been paid for the last six months as the country experiences economic difficulties.

 

