NBGs cabinet deliberates on draft SSP27.7 billion FY budget

Northern Bahr El Ghazal Minister of Finance and Planning tabled a proposed budget of 26.7 billion South Sudan pounds for the state’s fiscal year 2024-2025 during a cabinet meeting on Friday.



The draft budget presented at the meeting by Minister Lual Bolo includes the expenditures of all the state ministries except the Ministry of General Education.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Governor Ober Mawut then directed the state ministers to draft their budget under the proposed ceiling to come up with final state budget.

The council of ministers also reviewed a memo from the State Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Garang Chan Atak, on logging regulation in the state. The council resolved to cancel an earlier ministerial order banning logging.

A draft 4.2-trillion-pound national budget for this fiscal year is yet to pass in parliament after it was tabled by Finance Minister Marial Dongrin Ater last month.

The budget with a resource envelope of SSP2.2 trillion was approved by the national Council of Ministers in August.

In the resources envelope, the government expects to generate SSP1.138 trillion from oil revenue and SSP1.119 trillion from none-oil revenues, accounting for 50% of the total revenue estimate.

The budget allocates SSP773.8 billion for wages and salaries, SSP412 billion for goods and services, and SSP419.3 billion pounds for the states, administrative areas, and state-organized forces.

