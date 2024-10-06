Lakes police hunt for suspects after man killed in Rumbek

Police in Lakes State are searching for assailants who opened fire on a group of civilians killing one person and wounded another at Deng-Nhial residential area in Rumbek town.

Police Spokesman Maj. Elijah Mabor Makuac said the incident, which happened on Thursday, is believed to be a revenge attack involving armed men from the Pakam Community.

Makuac said the attackers sneaked into a homestead and hid behind the walls of a house before opening fire on a group of people sitting in an open area.

He narrated that the incident resulted in the death of one person and injury, and the assailants fled the scene before police intervened.

According to him, police investigation indicates that the victims were not the intended targets of the gunmen but innocent people who are not involved in the issue.

“Up to now, we are still investigating the issue to identify the perpetrators. We were informed that the victims were not the target,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“The perpetrators entered someone’s house and hid besides the wall and saw group of people seated in an open place. Immediately, they opened fire on those and fled.”

The security official said the wounded is being treated at Rumbek State Hospital.

“After a short while, police rushed to the scene and followed them but failed to find them. The victims were then taken to Rumbek State hospital. Investigation is still going on to identify who are the perpetrators.”

On his part, Daniel Laat Kon, a civil society activist in Lakes State claims the revenge attack is brought about by alleged government failure to resolve the initial trigger of the conflict.

Mr. Laat calls on the state government to deliver swift justice on such incidents and combat insecurity to discourage revenge attacks and rescue the state from spiraling into further violence.

“Looking at all these incidences, it shows that the peace and tranquility that we have been having in the state is slipping away from us. And these are the indicators that people are getting back into the conflict.”

“These incidents are the ones that cause revenge killing. Because if someone is killed and there is no response from the government, then there will be revenge killing from the family of the deceased, and then the conflict erupts with them.”

“We always call on the state government to strengthen their security, make sure that they come up with other mechanisms of patrolling our town because there is no patrol now.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



NBGs cabinet deliberates on draft SSP27.7 billion FY budget Previous Post