MTN, Zain networks’ new tariffs take effect

Leading telecommunication networks, Zain and MTN have announced implementation of the increased mobile tariff rates from September 15 onward.

According to information the networks relayed to the public, the adjustment of Tariff Exchange Rate has come into effect this morning and will continue in three phases until November 15.

“Dear Valued Customer, MTN South Sudan would be adjusting the Tariff Exchange Rate for services as guided by the National Communications Authority, from the current SSP 300 to the USD, to SSP 618.75 to the USD in order to align with the Bank of South Sudan official exchange rate,” reads a statement published on the official Facebook page of MTN. Zain South Sudan, one of the leading comunication networks in the country also posted a similar statement last week.

This comes after the National Communication Authority decided to adjust tariff rates for mobile network operators from 300 per 1 US dollar to the current central bank rate of 600 pounds per a dollar.

The adjustment to the current Central Bank rate, which was triggered by the inflation of local currency, is expected to significantly increase the cost of mobile airtime and internet data.

Director-General Napoleon Adok Gai said the Communication Authority has failed to maintain the previous exchange rate as mobile network operators allegedly threatened to shutdown citing high cost of operation.

However, the national legislature said the Communication Authority acted unilaterally to increase data tariffs.

The Chairperson of Information Committee of the national parliament John Agany said they plan to summon Director-General Adok over the 100 percent increment.

But the planned summon has not happened since it was announced by Agany last week.

