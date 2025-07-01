1st July 2025
MSF treats over 50 war-wounded Sudanese in Renk in four days

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Courtesy|MSF

The international medical charity, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reports that more than 50 war-wounded patients from Sudan have been treated at the MSF-supported Renk County Hospital in South Sudan since Friday, 27 June.

To cope with the influx, MSF has erected three medical tents on-site.

“Our concern grows for the increasing pressure on Renk County Hospital’s capacity to manage such patients as the war continues in Sudan,” the organization said in a statement.

An MSF surgeon operating injured patient during Sudan’s conflict|Courtesy

MSF added that critically injured patients are being assessed for possible referral to Juba for advanced care.

MSF has been operating in Renk since May 2023, supporting the County Hospital and providing services in some of the area’s informal settlements.

Sudan’s civil war, which began over two years ago, has killed tens of thousands, displaced more than 13 million people, and triggered what the International Rescue Committee describes as “the biggest humanitarian crisis ever recorded.”

Since the conflict erupted, large numbers of Sudanese have fled to neighboring countries, including South Sudan, which currently hosts around 330,000 Sudanese refugees.

The violence has also forced hundreds of thousands of South Sudanese to return home.

