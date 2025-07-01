1st July 2025
SSFF sets August 15, 2025 for presidential elections

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 6 hours ago

SSFF electoral officials announcing the date for the upcoming presidential elections - Elshiekh Chol Ajeing/Eye Radio

The South Sudan Football Federation Electoral Committee has officially announced August 15, 2025, as the date for the federation’s presidential elections.

The announcement was made on Monday during a press briefing by the Election Committee, marking the beginning of the 2025 electoral process.

Chairperson of the Election Commission, Advocate Ernest Faulo Marino, said the nomination process has started for all key positions, including President and Vice President.

Deputy Secretary of the Electoral Committee, Advocate Deng Mathok Diing, while addressing journalists on Monday, stated that candidates vying for the positions of President and Vice President must meet several eligibility requirements.

He said the requirements include being a South Sudanese national and a permanent resident of the Republic of South Sudan, holding a Bachelor’s degree in any field, and possessing at least four years of experience in football within the last eight years in South Sudan.

In addition, candidates must not have been found guilty or sentenced by the FIFA Ethics Committee or any other recognized sports body, among other requirements

Here is the timetable for the electoral activities: 

  1. July 1, 2025 Official launching of the electoral schedule.
  1. On July 16-20, 2025 is the Submission of nominations for the Executive Committee and delegates to the Secretary-General of the Federation.
  1. On July 21-25, 2025 the Election Commission will review applications and notify candidates to complete any missing documents.
  1. On July 26-30, 2025 an additional five-day period will be given to candidates to complete their incomplete applications.
  1. On July 31, 2025 Publishing of the preliminary list of candidates.
    On August 1-3, 2025 Appeals and objections to the preliminary list will be open.
  1. On August 8, 2025 Issuance of final decisions by the Appeals Committee regarding the submitted objections.
  1. On August 9, 2025 Publishing and disseminating all final documents, including the official agenda and final list of candidates, to all Federation members.
  1. On August 15, 2025 is the date of elective general assembly.

