SSFF sets August 15, 2025 for presidential elections

The South Sudan Football Federation Electoral Committee has officially announced August 15, 2025, as the date for the federation’s presidential elections.
The announcement was made on Monday during a press briefing by the Election Committee, marking the beginning of the 2025 electoral process.
Chairperson of the Election Commission, Advocate Ernest Faulo Marino, said the nomination process has started for all key positions, including President and Vice President.
Deputy Secretary of the Electoral Committee, Advocate Deng Mathok Diing, while addressing journalists on Monday, stated that candidates vying for the positions of President and Vice President must meet several eligibility requirements.
He said the requirements include being a South Sudanese national and a permanent resident of the Republic of South Sudan, holding a Bachelor’s degree in any field, and possessing at least four years of experience in football within the last eight years in South Sudan.
In addition, candidates must not have been found guilty or sentenced by the FIFA Ethics Committee or any other recognized sports body, among other requirements
Here is the timetable for the electoral activities:
