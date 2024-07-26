MPs to question Dongrin on salary delays next Monday

26th July 2024
Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater, the Minister of Finance and Planning - Courtesy of the Office of the President

The Parliament Spokesperson announced that next Monday, lawmakers will interrogate the Minister of Finance and Planning regarding the delayed civil service salaries.

Hon. Oliver Mori Benjamin, who made this announcement to the media on Friday, also stated that the Commissioner General of the Revenue Authority will be summoned.

According to a spokesperson of parliament, this action follows President Salva Kiir’s acknowledgement of available funds to address the salary issues.

The president made the statement during the swearing-in of the new Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Marial Dongrin two weeks ago.

Hon. Mori clarified that both officials are required to appear together in a single session to provide a detailed explanation of their plans to address the nine-month backlog in salary payments.

According to Mori, Parliament is keen to hear directly from the Minister of Finance and the Commissioner General about the measures they will take to resolve these arrears.

Additionally, he says, lawmakers seek clarity from Commissioner General Africano Mande Gedima on the revenue collection process.

Despite statements indicating that non-oil revenue collection has exceeded last year’s figures, the public has not felt the positive impact of this increase.

Hon. Mori says lawmakers are concerned about how often and how effectively these revenues are collected and utilized.

He says there are also allegations that funds collected by the National Revenue Authority have been diverted to specific accounts by individuals.

The Commissioner General will be expected to clarify these allegations and provide transparency about the management of revenue.

The public and Parliament await detailed answers from these officials to address these critical issues.

“The Parliament as of next week from Monday is going to summon the minister of finance to come and explain to the parliament about these delays of salaries for the government employees alongside with him is the Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority,” said Hon. Mori.

“Both of them should appear in one sitting so that they elaborate in detail what are their plans to clear the salary arrears of nine months,” he said.

Hon. Mori says the officials will appear before the parliament on Monday.

