Lawmakers deny receiving $40,000 medical allowance

The National Parliament spokesperson has denied recent claims that Members of Parliament each received a $40,000 US dollar medical allowance.



Hon. Oliver Mori Benjamin, Chairperson of the Information Committee, clarified that MPs have not received any medical allowance for the past four years.

Hon. Benjamin explained that MPs are entitled to $30,000 annually as their medical allowance.

However, he stated MPs neither received their salaries nor any medical allowances.

“The members of the National legislature by legislature I mean the TNLA and the council of state have not received any medication allowances,” said Hon. Mori.

“The last amount receipted for medication was four years ago when the members received 15,000 USD which was half of the entire money for members and up to now no money has been released for the medication of the members of The National legislature,” he said.

The failure to provide this allowance, he claimed, has had severe repercussions on the health of the parliamentarians.

He further elaborated on the gravity of the situation, indicating that the lack of medical support has resulted in a loss of MPs due to health issues.

According to Hon. Benjamin, every three to six months, the National Legislative Assembly loses four to six members or their family members due to the lack of medical allowances.

“For your information since then up to now this parliament almost lost a member every three or four months because they have fallen sick and can’t afford to get treatment abroad,” Hon Mori said.

“Some of you might have witnessed even here in the parliament when we lose members we conduct prayers here, you can say the average of two to three MPs, we lose them almost every six months,” he said.

“These are only for members of parliament, let alone for their families. at the movement, some of the members volunteer to use their public transport even coming on foot to come attend the sitting here in the parliament.”

