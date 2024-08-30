30th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Mother appeals for help with son’s medical costs after electrocution

Mother appeals for help with son’s medical costs after electrocution

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

John Lewa, a secondary school student, lies in his hospital bed after suffering severe injuries from an electrocution accident at a construction site in September last year. — Courtesy

A mother in Juba is seeking help from well-wishers to cover the medical expenses for her 20-year-old son, who sustained severe injuries from an electrocution accident.

Rebecca Lavrick’s son, John Lewa, a secondary school student, was severely injured in September last year while working on a construction site in Juba.

He was struck by a JEDCO power line, resulting in a deep cut that led to paralysis of his right arm and legs, along with other serious complications.

Rebecca reported the incident to the homeowner, but he denied any responsibility.

Similarly, JEDCO, the electricity company, also rejected liability. This forced Rebecca’s family to take legal action against both parties.

However, the legal process has been painfully slow, marked by frequent adjournments and delays in delivering justice for John.

A neurologist has recommended urgent surgery, but Rebecca is unable to afford the medical costs.

With John’s condition worsening daily, Rebecca is now appealing for help from compassionate individuals to fund his treatment.

Rebecca expressed her frustration, saying, “John’s condition continues to deteriorate. His arm and leg remain severely affected, and his health is declining, including complications in his urinary tract.”

“We are struggling to find a neurologist and manage his ongoing care. Despite our efforts, justice has not yet been served, and JEDCO continues to evade responsibility with constant court delays,” she added.

“All I want is for my son to receive the medical treatment he urgently needs so he can continue his education and regain his ability to walk.”

Joseph Thomas, spokesperson for Juba Electric Distribution Company, confirmed the court case to Eye Radio and assured the family of the company’s willingness to assist.

“We followed all due processes, and now the case is in court. Initially, it seems the boy was shocked during the construction,” Thomas said.

“The construction team did not notify JEDCO or take necessary precautions to ensure the line was properly secured, remaining at least two meters away,” he said.

“The engineering company failed to adhere to these safety measures, leading to the boy’s injury, including the loss of his hand and part of his leg, which occurred without our prior knowledge.”

Thomas added that the company received a warrant of arrest, leading to the detention of their Managing Director, and reiterated that all legal processes are being followed.

Ezedin, the owner of the building where the incident occurred, expressed his commitment to help the boy.

“I believed the case was resolved when we appeared before the Attorney General, and even the engineer and Managing Director of JEDCO were detained,” Ezedin said.

“From the bottom of my heart, I believe in humanity. We need to support those in need because, ultimately, we all leave this world behind.”

Electrical shocks can lead to severe complications, including burns and damage to internal organs and nerves, with the severity depending on the shock’s intensity and exposure time.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs 1

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published August 27, 2024

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness 2

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Published August 28, 2024

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan 3

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Published August 26, 2024

Gunmen threaten security, illegally allocate land in Juba County – Official 4

Gunmen threaten security, illegally allocate land in Juba County – Official

Published August 27, 2024

Owinykibul-Atepi bridge linking South Sudan and Uganda collapses 5

Owinykibul-Atepi bridge linking South Sudan and Uganda collapses

Published August 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mother appeals for help with son’s medical costs after electrocution

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t urged to provide tax exemptions for young entrepreneurs

Published 2 hours ago

Northern Bahr el Ghazal raises SSP 200m for flood victims

Published 2 hours ago

Extension or Election: Electoral institutions leave decision to unity government

Published 3 hours ago

Opinion: Paving the path to financial integrity in South Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

18 underage Gumbo gangsters netted

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.