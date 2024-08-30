Mother appeals for help with son’s medical costs after electrocution

A mother in Juba is seeking help from well-wishers to cover the medical expenses for her 20-year-old son, who sustained severe injuries from an electrocution accident.



Rebecca Lavrick’s son, John Lewa, a secondary school student, was severely injured in September last year while working on a construction site in Juba.

He was struck by a JEDCO power line, resulting in a deep cut that led to paralysis of his right arm and legs, along with other serious complications.

Rebecca reported the incident to the homeowner, but he denied any responsibility.

Similarly, JEDCO, the electricity company, also rejected liability. This forced Rebecca’s family to take legal action against both parties.

However, the legal process has been painfully slow, marked by frequent adjournments and delays in delivering justice for John.

A neurologist has recommended urgent surgery, but Rebecca is unable to afford the medical costs.

With John’s condition worsening daily, Rebecca is now appealing for help from compassionate individuals to fund his treatment.

Rebecca expressed her frustration, saying, “John’s condition continues to deteriorate. His arm and leg remain severely affected, and his health is declining, including complications in his urinary tract.”

“We are struggling to find a neurologist and manage his ongoing care. Despite our efforts, justice has not yet been served, and JEDCO continues to evade responsibility with constant court delays,” she added.

“All I want is for my son to receive the medical treatment he urgently needs so he can continue his education and regain his ability to walk.”

Joseph Thomas, spokesperson for Juba Electric Distribution Company, confirmed the court case to Eye Radio and assured the family of the company’s willingness to assist.

“We followed all due processes, and now the case is in court. Initially, it seems the boy was shocked during the construction,” Thomas said.

“The construction team did not notify JEDCO or take necessary precautions to ensure the line was properly secured, remaining at least two meters away,” he said.

“The engineering company failed to adhere to these safety measures, leading to the boy’s injury, including the loss of his hand and part of his leg, which occurred without our prior knowledge.”

Thomas added that the company received a warrant of arrest, leading to the detention of their Managing Director, and reiterated that all legal processes are being followed.

Ezedin, the owner of the building where the incident occurred, expressed his commitment to help the boy.

“I believed the case was resolved when we appeared before the Attorney General, and even the engineer and Managing Director of JEDCO were detained,” Ezedin said.

“From the bottom of my heart, I believe in humanity. We need to support those in need because, ultimately, we all leave this world behind.”

Electrical shocks can lead to severe complications, including burns and damage to internal organs and nerves, with the severity depending on the shock’s intensity and exposure time.

