Gov’t urged to provide tax exemptions for young entrepreneurs

A senior official at the Ministry of Labour has called on the government to grant tax exemptions to South Sudanese young entrepreneurs starting new businesses.

Clergy John Dau, the Director General of Vocational Training criticized the current tax system, stating that young entrepreneurs face prohibitive taxes.

He argued that the revenue collection system lacks consideration for youths trying to start businesses.

Dau called for “tax exemptions or tax holidays” for self-employed young people.

He made these remarks during the graduation ceremony of over 700 trainees from the Multi-Service Vocational Training Center in Juba on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

“These young people face numerous challenges, including excessive taxation by the City Council, which imposes unaffordable fees,” said Dau.

“Honorable Minister, these individuals often lack capital but demonstrate great commitment in a struggling economy. Yet, our revenue collection system does not support them,” he added.

Dau appealed for tax holidays or exemptions for those who have pursued self-employment opportunities, emphasizing that such measures could greatly benefit these aspiring entrepreneurs.

Earlier this month, Paride Taban Lokasmoi, Chairperson of the South Sudan Youth Union, expressed frustration over the closure of small businesses due to excessive taxation.

“There are many opportunities for starting small businesses, but unfortunately, the city council’s over-taxation is stifling their growth,” Taban stated.

“They impose such heavy taxes that they effectively kill these businesses every day.”

Taban highlighted that aspiring young entrepreneurs often find their ventures, like juice places run by women, unable to survive due to burdensome and unnecessary charges imposed by city officials.

“When you speak to these young people, they have a passion for business, but the excessive fees and bureaucratic hurdles from the city council are significant obstacles,” he added.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Northern Bahr el Ghazal raises SSP 200m for flood victims Previous Post