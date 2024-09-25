Minister Marial Dongrin tables 2024-2025 annual budget

The Minister of Finance and Planning on Wednesday, 25/09/2024 presented the long-overdue draft national budget of SSP. 4.2 trillion for the fiscal year 2024/2025 to the National Legislature.

The budget, along with a resource envelope of 2.228 trillion pounds, was approved by the Cabinet in August.

The government anticipates generating 1.138 trillion pounds from oil revenues and 1.119 trillion pounds from none-oil revenues, accounting for 50% of the total revenue estimate.

Key allocations include 773.8 billion pounds for wages and salaries, 412 billion pounds for goods and services, and another 419.3 billion pounds for the states, administrative areas, and state-organized forces.

The budget also allocates 15% to settle salary arrears for civil servants and organized forces, 6%, amounting 257.5 million pounds for pre-election activities ahead of the December 2026 elections, and 4.2% for humanitarian and emergency funds.

In addition, 2.2%, amounting to 93.8 billion pounds will go towards peace implementation efforts, and 2.3%, amounting to 96 billion pounds will be used to clear foreign mission arrears.

The Minister allocated 35.7 billion pounds for clearing arrears carried forward and 34.3 billion pounds for litigation and dispute settlements.

Capital expenditure is set at 493.4 billion pounds accounting for 11.8%.

Oil-producing states will receive 22.8 billion pounds, while 34.2 billion pounds will be directed to oil-producing communities.

To ensure the budget’s effective implementation, the Ministry of Finance aims to raise the revenue collection target to 1.11 trillion pounds and has set aside 30 billion pounds to modernize tax administration.

Addressing the National Legislature, Dr. Dongring confirmed the approved budget.

“Rt. Honorable Speaker, Honorable Members, on Friday, August 2, 2024, the Cabinet approved the proposed spending limits totaling 4.272 trillion South Sudan Pound along with the resource envelope of 2.258 trillion. Of this, expected income from oil is 1.119 trillion while non-oil revenue is projected to be 1.119 trillion, constituting 50 present of the total revenue estimate.”

Dr. Dongrin told the MPs that budget would prioritize the welfare of the citizens.

However, some lawmakers protested, arguing that the presentation failed to account for the previous budget.

MPs called for a point of procedure but Speaker Nunu Kumba denied their requests and asked the protesting lawmakers to sit down.

“Honorable member please take your seat. I have asked you to take your seat we don’t want wasting of time.”

Following the presentation of the budget, some lawmakers expressed their frustrations at the proposed budget.

“You cannot table a new budget and the old budget is not implemented what is the rational? The budget is the tool for accountability, for development and above all for the welfare of the people, we have civil servants, members of organized forces plus even remember the Parliament is spending 10 months without salaries.

“Now the budget for 2023/2024 is not utilized, how should we come back with the new budget? The Parliament is not supposed to do a mood work; a mood work means work without practical application or practically effect,”said an MP.

Another lawmaker agreed, saying: “We are supposed to know what has been spent last year so that we can approve this year budget.

“So, it’s just a matter of us trying to lie to the people that we are doing a good job. We are not doing a good job. You are just lying to ourselves.”

The draft national budget has been referred to specialized committees within both the Council of States and the National Legislative Assembly for further scrutiny.

The committees are expected to report back within 21 days for lawmakers to deliberate further.

