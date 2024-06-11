Man who built Late Dr John Garang’s statues, dies aged 65

South Sudanese sculptor, Anthony Mabruk Gordon who crafted the iconic statues of Dr. John Garang at the Mausoleum and the military headquarters, Bilpam has passed on.

Mabruk, aged 65, succumbed to a heart attack on Saturday in Maridi town of Western, Equatoria State.

According to his wife Hamida Allah Jabu, late Mabruk had suffered from complications in both legs for two years when he took his last breath at the weekend.

” He died due to some complications in his leg that has been paining him for last three year, and it turned to his heart that led to a heart attack. Previously, he did an x-try photo and there was no results,” she confirmed the demise to Eye Radio Tuesday.

“He (Mabruk) died in Maridi over the weekend, he’s the one who built the statues of Dr John Garang in Mouseloum, Bilpam and Renk.”



His funeral has been taking place at Kugi Residential area of Gudele two, South of Al-Doha Patrol Station.

