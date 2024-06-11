TNLA pledges SSP10M as S. Sudan hosts Sudan in FIFA match

The national parliament has pledged 10 million South Sudan Pounds to the Bright Stars as they host Sudan’s Falcone Jadiene in a Fifa World Cup Qualifiers Match Tuesday afternoon, 11/06/2024, in Juba.

In a Facebook post, Speaker Nunu Kumba said she alongside some lawmaker paid a courtesy visit to Juba National Stadium, ahead of its official commissioning today by President Salva Kiir.

The Tuesday’s inauguration will see the Bright Stars locking horns with Republic of Sudan’s Flacons of Jediane in the FIFA’s World Cup qualifiers match.

“This inauguration and match are key moments in the history and development of our country which deserve to be celebrated,”

“I was fortunate enough, alongside some MP’s, to have the opportunity to meet with the players of our national team, offer them words of affirmation and wish them the best of luck in tomorrows game,” said Nunu.

The Augustin House Speaker said the parliament pledged SSP 10 million to the team and assured them that the country stands behind them in Tuesday march against war-torn neighboring Sudan.

“As representatives of the people of South Sudan, the MP’s and I assured the team them that the country stands behind them tomorrow (Tuesday) and always. The parliament has also pledged 10 Million SSP to support the team in their endeavors.”

The planned inauguration means South Sudan will no longer be hosting games outside the country and lessen the hefty financial burden of travels and accommodations.

“I extend congratulations to the President of the South Sudan Football Association, Augustino Madout Parek, for his work in building a national stadium that meets International Standards. His commitment to the sport now means that we are now in a position to compete with our counterparts in the region and beyond,” added Nunu.

