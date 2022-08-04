Malong, Pagan men join CTSAM-VM as observers

The two members of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance include the South Sudan United Front of Gen. Paul Malong and the Real SPLM/A of Pagan Amum.

In June this year, CTSAM-VM engaged the non-signatories to the revitalized peace agreement at a ten-day induction workshop for SSOMA National Monitors facilitated by the Community of Sant’Egidio in Rome, Italy.

Lt. Gen. Asrat Denero, the Chairperson of CTSAM-VM said they are working closely with the Community of Sant’Egidio to ensure that the National Salvation Front of General Thomas Cirilo joins the peace process.

“The National Monitors of the two Parties under the umbrella SSOMA will be joining CTSAMVM on 15th August 2022,” said Gen Asrat during the 32nd CTSAMVM Board Meeting in Juba on Wednesday.

“In this regard, CTSAMVM has been in contact with the Community of Sant’Egidio asking them to engage the leadership of NAS to re-join the Rome Peace Process.”

In January 2020, the parties signed a declaration in Rome to observe the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and further negotiations on the root causes of political violence in South Sudan.

The Sant’Egidio community has maintained that their mediation effort is complementary to the efforts of the IGAD to achieve peace in South Sudan.

It is aimed at supporting an inclusive peace agreement in South Sudan by persuading the hold-out groups to join the revitalized peace deal signed in September 2018