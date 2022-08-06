6th August 2022
Liverpool held to upsetting draw by newly promoted Fulham

Authors: Chany Ninrew | | Published: 6 hours ago

Fulham and Serbian Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic score a penalty against Liverpool. | Photo: The Althletic.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by newly-promoted Fulham in their opening game of the Premier League campaign at Craven Cottage.

The host Fulham took the lead when Aleksandar Mitrovic jumped above Alexander Arnold to powerfully head a high cross past Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Becker in the 32nd minute.

Jurgen Klopp’s side trailed at the break, before they equalized the game in the second half, as striker Darwin Nunez netted in with a clever flick past the host goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

But, Fulham responded shortly when Mitrovic scored a penalty after he was faulted by Virgil Van Dijik from inside the box.

However, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah equalized for Liverpool with nine minutes remaining as he ditched the ball past Rodak.

The result is apparently a huge disappointment for the Reds who host Crystal Palace in their next game.

Fulham, who have been relegated in their last three Premier League campaigns, travel to Wolves next week.

6th August 2022

