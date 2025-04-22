Leer mobile court rules in 3 cases of murder, rape and forced marriage

LEER, UNITY STATE, (Eye Radio) – The mobile court in Leer town in Unity State has delivered verdicts in three cases involving murder, rape, and forced marriage, the state police spokesperson said.

Capt. John Malieth Kual confirmed that the rulings were handed down on Monday as part of ongoing judicial efforts to deliver justice in remote areas of South Sudan.

The Police spokesperson said the court sentenced a man convicted of murder to six years in prison and ordered him to compensate the victim’s family.

In the second case, Captain Malieth said an accused person received a seven-year prison sentence for defilement and was instructed to pay two cows to the victim’s family as traditional compensation.

He said the third case was of a perpetrator sentenced to three years in prison for forced marriage and also required to pay two cows in compensation.

“The mobile court in Leer town in Unity State issued a number of rulings yesterday. During this period, the court was hearing cases. Yesterday (April 21), it ruled in three cases: murder, forced marriage, and rape,” he narrated in an interview with Eye Radio.

The mobile court began operations on 15th April 2025 in Leer to address a backlog of 57 criminal cases, including 35 murder cases, eight rape cases and additional cases of serious physical injuries and forced marriages.

The police spokesperson said the court team includes two high court judges, two prosecutors, and three defense lawyers.

They are supported by a team of five investigators – three from outside the county, two from Juba and one from Bentiu, along with two trained local investigators and three court clerks.

