Kuyok: Adult literacy rises to 35% in ‘progress since 2005’

The Minister of General Education says adult literacy in South Sudan has increased to 35 percent, up from 28 percent in recent years.

Kuyok Abol Kuyok made the announcement during the celebration of International Literacy Day on Monday.

He described the improvement in literacy as progress but noted that the rate is still among the lowest in the world.

“Notwithstanding the challenges facing this new system of education, I am delighted to say that on these two counts, South Sudan has made some progress since 2005. As it was said before, the literacy rate is now at 35%, from 28%,” he said.

Kuyok says the government is expanding education programs targeting adults, including those in the organized forces, through the accelerated learning program to increase the literacy rate.

“This literacy rate is still among the lowest. It is still among the lowest in the world. And that is why we have targeted adult literacy programs in schools and outside the schools for government institutions, such as the army and the organized forces,” he said.

The Minister also revealed that school enrolment has risen to more than two million from just 300,000 in 2005.

