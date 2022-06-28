29th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Konyokonyo IDPs ran amok, official appeals for their repatriation

Konyokonyo IDPs ran amok, official appeals for their repatriation

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

A child carries her sibling as they walk within a makeshift shelter in Konyokonyo camp for internally displaced people in Juba, South Sudan, Feb 5, 2018. [Photo/Agencies]

A community leader has appealed for the relocation of displaced persons sheltering at the Konyo-Konyo camp to their respective areas, after they clashed on Sunday.

The clashes involving two ethnic sections from Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative Area, left one person dead and eight others injured.

John Opiew, a former lawmaker, and member of the Anyuak community urges the government and partners to take the IDPs back to their respective areas.

“We are calling upon the governments and the humanitarian agencies to relocate those people back to their areas. Because these clashes always occurred between these tribes living in the IDPs camp,” Opiew said.

The motive behind the fight is not clear, but Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin said the matter was being investigated.

But according to Opiew, desperation resulting from the harsh living may have triggered the Sunday’s confrontation.

The former official said he contacted the authorities in Jonglei State to consider the process of relocating the displaced.

“Yesterday, I was in Bor and we tried to inform the concerned authorities, that is the state government, that what is important now is that we need intervention on how to relocate our people who are displaced and affected.”

The displaced persons were those who fled the 2013-armed conflict.

They were forced to flee their homes, leaving them with no access to food, water and shelter.

Since then, they have been living within the premises of Konyo-Konyo institute in Juba.

In the recent years, civilian clashes and gang violence stemming from petty disputes, have been reported in various internally displaced persons camps across the country.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
KCB boss arrested over sexual harassment claims 1

KCB boss arrested over sexual harassment claims

Published Saturday, June 25, 2022

Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017” 2

Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017”

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

Oil minister decries being sidestepped in running oil giant NilePet 3

Oil minister decries being sidestepped in running oil giant NilePet

Published Friday, June 24, 2022

Gunmen killed twelve in EES’ Kapoeta North County 4

Gunmen killed twelve in EES’ Kapoeta North County

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

3 survive frightful plane crash at Juba Airport 5

3 survive frightful plane crash at Juba Airport

Published Friday, June 24, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

R. Kelly gets 30 years in jail in sex abuse case

Published 2 hours ago

SPLM-IG, Agwelek actualizing deal as Gen. Gatwech threatens rebellion

Published 6 hours ago

Makur dictates 90% employment rate for nationals in banking sector

Published 6 hours ago

“Cabinet approved dredging project in 2021,” VP Wani reveals

Published 11 hours ago

Gov’t discusses border conflicts with Ugandan envoy

Published 13 hours ago

Ethnic violence kills over 60 across the country in one week

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.