Konyokonyo IDPs ran amok, official appeals for their repatriation

A community leader has appealed for the relocation of displaced persons sheltering at the Konyo-Konyo camp to their respective areas, after they clashed on Sunday.

The clashes involving two ethnic sections from Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative Area, left one person dead and eight others injured.

John Opiew, a former lawmaker, and member of the Anyuak community urges the government and partners to take the IDPs back to their respective areas.

“We are calling upon the governments and the humanitarian agencies to relocate those people back to their areas. Because these clashes always occurred between these tribes living in the IDPs camp,” Opiew said.

The motive behind the fight is not clear, but Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin said the matter was being investigated.

But according to Opiew, desperation resulting from the harsh living may have triggered the Sunday’s confrontation.

The former official said he contacted the authorities in Jonglei State to consider the process of relocating the displaced.

“Yesterday, I was in Bor and we tried to inform the concerned authorities, that is the state government, that what is important now is that we need intervention on how to relocate our people who are displaced and affected.”



The displaced persons were those who fled the 2013-armed conflict.

They were forced to flee their homes, leaving them with no access to food, water and shelter.

Since then, they have been living within the premises of Konyo-Konyo institute in Juba.

In the recent years, civilian clashes and gang violence stemming from petty disputes, have been reported in various internally displaced persons camps across the country.

