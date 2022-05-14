Kiir to form committee to probe Magwi violence, summons Lobong and others

President Salva Kiir has directed for the formation of a fact finding committee to investigate the violence in Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria State.



This week, more than 20 people were killed and dozens injured during a mid-night attack on a cattle camp in Mugali Payam of Magwi County.

The fighting has so far displaced thousands, destroyed properties and instilled fear and confusion in the border town of Nimule.

On Friday, President Salva Kiir briefed his cabinet on the ongoing conflict in Magwi County.

During the council of ministers meeting Friday, Kiir said he will summon the governor of Western Equatoria State and the Commissioner of Magwi County to brief him on the genesis of the deadly violence.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Information Minister Michael Makuei says the government condemns the renewed conflict in Magwi.

Makuei said the death toll in the attack on Mugali camp has now risen to 23, including children and women.

He also confirmed the number of cattle looted as 3,450 instead of the 10,000 as alleged by the Police in Nimule.

Minister Michael Makuei was speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting in Juba on Friday.

“His Excellency directed that the governor of Eastern Equatoria state and the commissioner of Magwi and Nimule Executive Officer will be with him so that they can give him the exact report of what happened,” Makuei said.

“He will also setup a fact findings committee that will go to the site to find out exactly what happened in that place,

“This was appreciated by the cabinet and the cabinet condemned all these hostilities with strongest possible terms because it is not through hostilities that you will be in position to solve issues and problems.”



Police say tensions are relatively high in Nimule, with skirmishes reported in the suburbs of the town.

Two police officers were shot dead while patrolling outside the town on Thursday, forcing the Elegu – Nimule border point to close for hours.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter