Kiir, Afwerki meet in Beijing to strengthen bilateral ties

President Salva Kiir met with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in Beijing to explore ways to enhance their longstanding bilateral relationship.



The Office of the President reported on Wednesday, September 4, that the meeting highlighted the enduring friendship that has existed since South Sudan’s independence, marked by numerous shared benefits over the years.

Both leaders, who are currently in Beijing, expressed a strong desire to continue collaborating on mutual interests, aiming to further the common good of their people.

The discussion reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties and working together for the prosperity of their countries.

