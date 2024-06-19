Juba Mayor links City’s poor drainage system to funding shortfall

The Mayor of Juba City cited inadequate financial resources as a primary issue and noted the lack of machinery and equipment for constructing a drainage system in the city.

Mayor Flora Gabriel Modi highlighted several challenges her administration faces in maintaining cleanliness.

She attributed the indiscriminate dumping of waste on streets to negative resident attitudes and behaviours.

Mayor Flora observed instances where plastic waste and bottles were thrown from car windows and noted the use of the Nile River and streams as dumping sites.

These remarks were made during the launch of a plastic pollution cleaning campaign at the riverbank in Juba on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

“We have a lot of challenges, inadequate finances since nothing is coming from the other level of the government and stakeholders,” Mayor Flora said.

“The attitudes and behaviours of some individual citizens towards the plastic bottles and negative cited,” she said.

“People throwing plastic waste or bottles through the car windows when driving is the character that most of us and some of us within the city are taking it.

“The river and streams are made by our citizens as a dumping site for plastic bottles and waste.”

