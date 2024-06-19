19th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Juba Mayor links City’s poor drainage system to funding shortfall

Juba Mayor links City’s poor drainage system to funding shortfall

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 2 hours ago

HON. MAYOR FLORA GABRIEL/COURTESY

The Mayor of Juba City cited inadequate financial resources as a primary issue and noted the lack of machinery and equipment for constructing a drainage system in the city.

Mayor Flora Gabriel Modi highlighted several challenges her administration faces in maintaining cleanliness.

She attributed the indiscriminate dumping of waste on streets to negative resident attitudes and behaviours.

Mayor Flora observed instances where plastic waste and bottles were thrown from car windows and noted the use of the Nile River and streams as dumping sites.

These remarks were made during the launch of a plastic pollution cleaning campaign at the riverbank in Juba on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

“We have a lot of challenges, inadequate finances since nothing is coming from the other level of the government and stakeholders,” Mayor Flora said.

“The attitudes and behaviours of some individual citizens towards the plastic bottles and negative cited,” she said.

“People throwing plastic waste or bottles through the car windows when driving is the character that most of us and some of us within the city are taking it.

“The river and streams are made by our citizens as a dumping site for plastic bottles and waste.”

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’ 1

BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

Uganda police arrest 8 suspects printing fake South Sudanese pounds 2

Uganda police arrest 8 suspects printing fake South Sudanese pounds

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report 3

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report

Published Friday, June 14, 2024

SSFA condemns ‘unpatriotic’ SSOA MP for celebrating South Sudan’s loss to Sudan 4

SSFA condemns ‘unpatriotic’ SSOA MP for celebrating South Sudan’s loss to Sudan

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha 5

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha

Published Sunday, June 16, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament adjourns sitting to S. Sudan-Ethiopia road financing deal

Published 2 mins ago

Mauna residents condemn ‘powerful woman’ for erecting fence on waterways

Published 1 hour ago

Juba Mayor links City’s poor drainage system to funding shortfall

Published 2 hours ago

MSF sounds alarm on worsening humanitarian crisis in S. Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Abednego announces establishment of elections committees in 10 states

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Futoyo bans four games, boozing during busy hours

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!