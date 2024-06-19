19th June 2024
MSF sounds alarm on worsening humanitarian crisis in S. Sudan

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Returnees families station at a school in Manyo County. (Courtesy).

The ongoing war in Sudan is worsening humanitarian needs in South Sudan, the Médecins Sans Frontières has said.

In statement to Eye Radio newsroom dated 18th June 2024, MSF says “the continuing influx of refugees and returnees to South Sudan is likely to worsen already acute shortages of food and water among both new arrivals and host communities.”

“The humanitarian response remains inadequate to the reality of the needs, in a context where there is already considerable strain on the health system,” read the statement.

MSF is now appealing to the international donors to allocate funding to address the needs of the returnees, refugees, and host communities in South Sudan.

“This must include the provision of food, water, shelter, sanitation, and medical care, as well as the means for people to continue their journeys, MSF added.

 According to medical charity organization the war in Sudan, which began in April 2023 forced more than 10 million people to flee their homes with more than 680,000 people to have arrived in South Sudan since April last year.

The fighting in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) sees no sign of abating soon as both parties have often turned down calls for peace negotiation.

With the war spreading to most parts of the country, more Sudanese and South Sudanese refugee in Sudan are expected to flee to neighboring countries including South Sudan.

