Juba county launches road opening, plot showing in Mangalla Payam

The Juba County Commissioner has officially launched the showing and opening of sixteen kilometers of roads in Mangalla Payam, Juba County, Central Equatoria State, as part of efforts to promote planned settlement and address land-related challenges.

The exercise took place in the Dumadang area on Wednesday, covering Blocks C1, C2, and C3, and is intended to improve access and support orderly development within residential areas.

In a post on the county official Facebook page, Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon commended the Mangalla Payam administration and the local community for their cooperation in completing the exercise.

He said all the blocks have designated spaces for public services, including schools, markets, government reserves, parks, open spaces, places of worship, and a cemetery.

He urged residents who have been allocated plots to develop them according to the approved layout and said the county authorities will continue to uphold law and order throughout the process.

Residents who own plots in the Dumadang area are asked to register with the Payam authorities to facilitate the official showing of their plots.

The Director of Mangalla Payam, Juma Marcello Sebur, said the exercise is inclusive and intended for all South Sudanese. He called on residents to cooperate with local authorities by registering and developing their plots to discourage illegal land activities.

Local chiefs welcomed the initiative as a positive step toward reducing land-related misunderstandings. Beneficiaries also expressed appreciation. Mrs. Lina Karbino said she was pleased after waiting more than four years to be shown her plot.

Juba County authorities said the showing and opening of roads in Mangalla Payam is expected to strengthen orderly development, promote peace, and improve transparency in land administration.

