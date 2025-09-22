Journalist Ruot George released after brief detention

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Security forces have released freelance journalist and youth activist Ruot George Mut, who was arrested Monday morning at Customs Market in Juba while on his way to cover the trial of suspended First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and other SPLM-IO leaders, according to a fellow journalist who was involved in negotiating his release.

He told Eye Radio that George was released this afternoon, but his phone and identification card remain in police custody at Nyakuron station. He said he was still pursuing the case to ensure all his gadgets are returned.

“Yes, he is out now, but his phone and ID are still with the police in Nyauron. We are still following up on the case, so I don’t have a lot of details to give per now, but he is out and he was in our office, you can call Majak,” he said.

According to witnesses, George was taken away in a police vehicle after being accused of taking photographs of security personnel deployed along the roads leading to Freedom Hall, where the trial of the suspended First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and other SPLM-IO leaders was taking place his morning.

An Eye Radio journalist who was on the scene said the incident happened as security officers were checking vehicles heading to the court venue.

He reported seeing Ruot approach their car, which was carrying other people at the time, before he was seized by the forces and placed in a Land Cruiser.

The security personnel claimed George had been taking pictures of the deployment around Customs. It is not known where he has been taken to, although it is believed he was taken to one of the police stations in Juba.

Earlier, Eye Radio contacted the police spokesperson, Major General James Monday Enoka, who said that he was unaware of any arrest of Ruot.

Major General Enok went on to explain that security forces had been deployed along the roads leading to Freedom Hall to provide security during the trial.

He advised all journalists and activists to adhere to security measures and abide by them.

He added that the forces were tasked with checking and verifying the accreditation and IDs of those wishing to enter Freedom Hall.

Early this morning, the Special Court President, James Alala, announced that the trial of the First Vice President and the other defendants is open to the public, and journalists are entitled to cover the sessions.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs had previously announced that the trial sessions were open to the media and the public.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Chief Administrator Gola hosts Jonglei delegation in celebrating World Peace Day Previous Post