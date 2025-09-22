Chief Administrator Gola hosts Jonglei delegation in celebrating World Peace Day

The Greater Pibor chief Administrator is hosting a peace retreat in Pibor, drawing youth representatives from neighboring areas of Jonglei and Pibor that have experienced recurring intercommunal conflict.

Held under the theme “Break Barriers and Build Bridges for Peace and Development,” the event brings together leaders from Twic, Bor, Duk, and Lou Nuer Youth Associations.

The Peace Retreat 2025 is organized under the patronage of Gola Boyoi Gola and coincides with the International Day of Peace.

Speaking in a sideline interview with Eye Radio, Chief Gola Boyoi expressed optimism that the event would foster lasting relationships among neighbouring communities, regardless of past conflicts.

“So, we thought of incorporating it into the collaboration of the International Day of Peace because it has a meaning. When you talk about peace internationally, it has eight pillars. One of the pillars is good relations with neighbours. And for us, we are neighbours, whether we like it or not. There’s nowhere you can take a Bor and replace them, or take Murle and relocate them. We found ourselves naturally neighbours, so we have to learn how to coexist and live together,” he said.

The peace retreat aims to provide a platform for youth leaders to openly discuss challenges, address grievances, and develop joint strategies for promoting peace and stability in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the Jonglei Youth Associations, Elijah Manyok called on the youth to reject cycles of violence and revenge, and to instead embrace reconciliation and mutual respect.

“Peace requires less energy and fewer resources, you just need to accept each other the way you are, with your different uniqueness in terms of culture and opportunities. Share what you have, face challenges together, and take up forgiveness as a key value. Avoid revenge killings and practices like abduction that perpetuate conflict,” he said.

The delegation attending the retreat includes youth leaders from Twic, Bor, Duk, and Lou Nuer communities — groups that have historically been affected by cattle raiding, revenge attacks, and political tensions.

