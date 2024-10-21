Investment minister to set up one-stop shop to ease investors registration

The Minister of Investment Dr. Dhieu Mathok said he is coordinating with all government institutions to establish a one-stop shop to streamline the business registration to ease the process for investors.

Dr. Mathok pointed out that limited coordination among various government agencies has significantly complicated the certification process for investors looking to establish businesses in South Sudan.

According to him, the lack of a centralized system makes it difficult for investors to navigate the official processes necessary to establish their businesses in South Sudan.

Dr Mathok also decried the absence of comprehensive laws and policies creates a challenging environment for potential investors.

“It is really very difficult for the investors who are coming to South Sudan is difficult because the One-Stop shop is not established,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“We need to bring all the institutions which are registering companies and businesses in the Ministry of Justice and say we needed to be part of the One Stop Shop. We need the other departments of taxation customs or this trade they are supposed to be one structure.”

“So take that the investors are served within one roof and this is the aim of this establishment of one stop shop. The policy made it very clear and the act also made it very clear and it is going to happen very soon.”

Trade and investment conditions in South Sudan are assessed to be improving slightly, although many challenges remain including lack of transparency and capacity in the legal system as well as inconsistent laws and regulations.

According to the US Department of State, South Sudan economy is highly dependent on oil-revenue which is fraught with corruption and mismanagement, while the government is yet to institute any new programs to diversify the economy.

In addition to the need for a one-stop shop, Dr. Mathok underlined the absence of proper mapping of investment opportunities within the country.

“Well, what are you going to tell to the investors, if you don’t have investment map if you don’t have investment opportunities if you don’t have investment policy.”

“I thought we must have to concentrate on the establishment of the department and then after we make sure that the department is established, we have to have policy and laws. We need one structure.”

The Minister highlighted the need for the government to focus on promoting specific sectors with high growth potential, such as agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

He stressed that once investment opportunities are mapped out and clearly communicated to investors, South Sudan will be better positioned to attract foreign direct investment and develop its economy.

