17th October 2024
Infrastructure cluster approves $28 million for airspace operation

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Newly-built air traffic control tower near Juba airport. (Photo: File/Courtesy).

The government’s Infrastructure Cluster has approved a $28-million budget for the establishment and operation of South Sudan’s airspace monitoring center, in what is believed to enable the country to take charge of its sky.

The proposal, presented by the Minister of Transport Madut Biar, outlines a strategic plan to enhance the nation’s airspace control with the construction of three radars in key locations—Juba, Malakal, and Wau.

The cluster’s spokesperson, Simon Mijok Mijak, stated that three high-frequency communication centers will be set up in Kapoeta, Raja, and Bor to support efficient airspace monitoring and communication.

Mijak, also the current Minister of Roads and Bridges, said the cluster, after reviewing the request, gave it a green light pending approval from the Council of Ministers and relevant government levels for implementation.

“The air space management system comprises three radars installed in Juba Wau and Malakal and there is a High frequency (HF) radio centre in Bor, Kapoeta and Raja the cluster approved the amount requested and transferred it the council of ministries,” he said.

Since its independence in 2011, South Sudan’s airspace is under Sudan’s control. 

In September 2, 2024, South Sudan’s Minister of Transport Madut Biar presented a request to the cabinet for funds meant for operation of the airspace control system and stated that the institution requires $25.3 million to take over and operationalize the facility.

South Sudan launched the construction of an Air Traffic Management system (ATM) in July 2020, and was completed in December 2023. It is now ready for commissioning.

 

