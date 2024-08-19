Ibba County Commissioner swearing-in delayed after Kiir dismissed wrong person

The swearing-in of the Ibba County Commissioner in Western Equatoria State has been delayed after it was revealed that the dismissed individual was a retired army general, not the actual commissioner.



Early this month, President Salva Kiir issued several republican decrees removing and appointing several officials to the governments of Western, Central Equatoria, Lakes and Jonglei.

In a decree read on the State-owned television SSBC, President Kiir removed Philip Ayoub Gaza as the Commissioner of Ibba County and replaced him with Wilson Tetela.

Reacting to the announcement, Mr Ayoub a retired general who hails from Ezo County Western Equatoria said he has never been the commissioner of Ibba County.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Charles Elisama Babua who the decree intended to remove he said, he accepted his replacement and left the local government office.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Press Secretary of the Governor Alex Digi says the state government wrote to Juba to correct the error according to what was proposed.

Digi adds that the commissioner of Ibba cannot stop his official duties until he is officially removed.

“For the commissioner, he cannot just say he is not working until his name is removed then he can go and stay at home,” said Digi.

“During the swearing-in of Mvolo county commissioner, the secretary general for the government of Western Equatoria made it clear that he had already written a letter to the office of the president so this error which happened in the names will be corrected according to how it was proposed,” he said.

