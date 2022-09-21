Hundreds homeless in Sudan as police burn camp

More than twenty-five South Sudanese refugees households have been left without shelters in Khartoum after the Sudanese police burnt down their makeshift huts.

The camp chief Deng Yel said police razed down slums for refugees during a crack-down on households distilling alcohol around Omdurman city.

Yel also said the deployment at the Naivasha refugee camp took them by surprise.

“The government of Sudan is doing a crackdown on alcohol-free in Khartoum state, and this crackdown was everywhere, it started from Wad Al Bashir, Naivasha and Street 80 and till reach to the camp,” Yel told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

According to him, the affected families are among 7,000 South Sudanese refugees living at the camp. Yel also said that they lost everything to the fire.

“They took a lot of alcohol and burnt down our makeshift, and at the same, some of the people went to work and there were the clothes, documents, beds and mattress and now our kids are hopeless without clothes,” he added.

“Twenty-five makeshifts are belonging to the families of South Sudanese refugees burnt to ashes with our money, bicycles out of those have been robbed by the same people, a lot of things have been taken but nobody been hurt.

Jel said the 7,481 residents of the camp are displaced but no one was hurt in the fire.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Wednesday, some of the victims have called the South Sudan government to intervene.

“We are suffering and even I’m not able to talk, this incident of yesterday it’s really very sad and now we don’t have food and my kids are naked,” says Nyanout Wol, a pregnant mother of three.

She added: “We are now asking our neighbors to help us, they burnt the clothes that I have prepared for my maternity time.”

Related crackdown has also been carried out by the police officers in South Sudanese refugee camps in the Sudan.

The move is reportedly to implement the Sudanese policy of alcohol free-state.

The Sudanese government has for decades maintained a tougher stance against alcohol consumption in accordance with Islamic law. If one is found drinking or smelling alcohol, they are sentenced to beating. But the illegal brewers, who are mainly South Sudabcould face up-to months in prison and lose of income.

Arek Ayang Deng, who is also affected said his family have lost everything as they fled wrath of police.

“We did not take anything from my shelter and even money that we put for my children food we did not take it, I have five mattresses,” he said.

“All these things have been burnt down and threatening us not to take anything otherwise they will shot us.”

“We are sick, and all our things got burnt and we are there, and even a small pot is not there and also we don’t a cup to drink water with and also Jerri cane and all are not there,” said Aluet Garang.

In 2020, Sudan’s transitional government outlined reforms including allowing non-Muslims to drink alcohol, and scrapping the apostasy law and public flogging. BBC quoted Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari as saying non-Muslims are now allowed to consume alcohol in private, however the ban on Muslim drinking remains. Non-Muslims could still be punished if they are caught drinking with Muslims, Sudan Tribune reported him as saying. However, military generals toppled the coalition government again in 2021, derailing the democratic transition and the reforms.

