4th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 12 mins ago

President Salva Kiir. (Photo/Office of the President/March 4, 2024).

The Human Rights Watch is appealing to President Salva Kiir to reject the recently passed National Security Service Bill which maintained arrest without warrant clause.

On Wednesday, the National Legislative Assembly passed the National Security Service Act 2014 Amendment Bill 2024.

This is contrary to last year’s consensus between President Salva Kiir and his First Deputy Dr. Riek Machar that Articles 54 and 55 mandate the National Security Service to arrest without warrant should be scrapped.

However, after a long and heated debate, the National Legislative Assembly passed the long-overdue National Security Service Act.

Before its passing, the bill was presented in its third reading stage by Hon. Kom Kom Geng, the chairperson of the Committee on National Security and Public Order.

In the final show of hands, 274 members voted in favor, and 114 were opposed to it, with 3 MPs absent.

The next step is for the speaker to refer the bill to the president for assent in 30 days, or refer the bill back to parliament for reconsideration, if he has noted reservations.

Reacting to the move, Human Rights Watch said the security bill will further undermine human rights and entrench the agency’s longstanding abuses in the country.

Laetitia Bader, the Deputy Africa Director at Human Rights Watch, said the South Sudan parliament was expected to omit the clause used as justification for alleged arbitrary arrests and detention.

“Instead of reining in the security service, which has been the government’s preferred tool of repression, South Sudan’s parliament has further emboldened the agency,” she said.

“This was an opportunity to promote and enhance justice and human rights. But instead, parliament chose to strengthen a security service that routinely abuses rights with impunity.”

The watchdog further stated that the security service has exercised these powers without meaningful judicial or legislative oversight, and its agents are rarely punished for abuses.

It has repeatedly called on the South Sudanese authorities to limit NSS powers to intelligence gathering, as envisioned by the Transitional Constitution of 2011, which mandates the agency to focus on information gathering, analysis and to advise the relevant authorities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students 1

Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students

Published Thursday, June 27, 2024

Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork 2

Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak 3

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes 4

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

13 Juba schools affected by leasing scheme: assessment 5

13 Juba schools affected by leasing scheme: assessment

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant

Published 12 mins ago

Clashes in Nasir between SSPDF and armed civilians – MP

Published 55 mins ago

South Sudan to embrace US principles of freedom, justice and equality: Geng

Published 1 hour ago

Medical waste cleared overnight from Jondoru stream: chief

Published 2 hours ago

Urban refugee children in Juba urge inclusion in national education system

Published 3 hours ago

Nunu declares a day of mourning after MP passes on

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!