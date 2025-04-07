How floods and droughts impact farmers in Upper Nile and Eastern Equatoria States

Extreme weather conditions have had a major impact on agriculture, food production, and livelihoods, threatening the food security of rural communities in Upper Nile and Eastern Equatoria states of South Sudan in recent years.

Climate change is increasingly posing threats to the regions that is heavily dependent on rain-fed agriculture, and disruptions in weather patterns—such as unreliable rainfall and prolonged dry spells—have made farming increasingly unpredictable. In areas like Upper Nile and Eastern Equatoria, erratic rainfall, shorter downpours, and longer dry spells have directly threatened food security.

Farmers in these regions are experiencing crop failures, delayed planting seasons, and losses due to flooding and drought.

Aboun Luk, the manager of Igla Farm in Torit County, Eastern Equatoria State, shared the devastating effects of climate change on his plantation.

Igile Farm, which covers approximately 30,000 feddans, cultivates a variety of crops including sorghum, beans, tomatoes, and eggplants.

However, the unpredictable weather patterns have greatly disrupted the planting cycle as the farm are unable to plant crops this year due to a lack of rainfall.

“Last year, we planted maize and sorghum in February, and by this time, the crops had already grown five to six leaves. This year, we haven’t even started harrowing because the soil is too dry,” said Luk.

“We haven’t planted anything yet, and we’re now heading toward the end of March.”

The farmers estimate a a major loss of over 700 avocado trees last year due to protracted drought.

“It’s a big loss for us. Sometimes you feel like crying, but it’s nature,” Luk explained.

Excessive rainfall in the previous seasons also damaged crops, including the stable food, Lapena (lentils) and maize.

Luk noted that worm infestations further harmed the crops, underscoring the difficulty of managing agricultural activities in such unpredictable conditions.

Delayed Rainfall and Pest Challenges in Magwi

Ochan Walter Vito, a farmer in Magwi, Eastern Equatoria State who said he cultivates 50 acres of land, planting crops like Casava okra, and maize also voiced concerns about the impact of delayed rainfall.

He narrated that in the past, the rains usually started in March which enable farmers to plant in time for the season. However, the delays in rains this year have delayed affecting his planting schedule.

“The rains haven’t come yet, and we are now expecting them in April, which is later than usual. Last year, the rains came in March, but this delay is causing uncertainty for farmers like me,” Vito said.

In addition to the rain delay, Vito remembered how the maize worm caused devastated his crops last year, a situation he attributed the worsening the impact of climate change.

“The maize worms were never a big issue in the past, but now they are a major problem. They destroyed most of the maize before harvest,” he added.

Flooding and Drought in Abiemnhom

Similar climatic conditions in Abiemnhom County in the Ruweng Administrative Area has often led to crop damage and delayed planting seasons, living the locals struggling with the effects of climate change.

According to Bol Dau, the project manager for the Abiemnhom Young Farmers Association, flooding and unpredictable rains have significantly affected agricultural productivity.

He revealed that the association owns 600 hectares of land but is only able to use 50 hectares due to flooding and other climate-related challenges.

Dau explained that the late arrival of rains in late July instead of April or May—has disrupted planting schedules, resulting in crop failures.

“Over the past four years, we’ve seen flooding in consecutive seasons, which has made it difficult to grow crops. The maize and sugarcane we plant in June now have to be planted much later, often after October, which results in crop failure,” Dau said.

The Impact of Climate Change in Upper Nile: Melut’s Struggles

Flooding in Melut (2022). (Credit: Radio Tamazuj)

In Upper Nile State, farmers like Njok Kijok Njok in Melut have seen firsthand the devastating effects of climate change, locust infestations, and bird damage. Njok’s 500-acre farm suffered major losses due to the absence of rain in mid-September, followed by locusts and birds ravaging the remaining crops.

“In previous seasons, we were able to produce 400 to 600 bushels of corn per square. This time, some squares only yielded 70 to 120 bushels,” Njok explained.

“The lack of rainfall allowed locusts to thrive, and by October, birds came in and destroyed what was left of the crops.”

With no aerial pesticide spraying available, locusts have continued to multiply, and the increase in bird populations has worsened the problem. The absence of effective pest control measures has made it more difficult for farmers like Njok to manage crop destruction.

Experts Call for Action

Agnes Ohide who is South Sudanese an environmental expert, is urging South Sudan’s farmers to adopt more flexible and sustainable farming practices to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

She highlighted that the combination of rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, and unpredictable flooding has made agriculture increasingly difficult, leading to food insecurity.

“We need to reduce our reliance on rain-fed agriculture by adopting better irrigation systems and encouraging the use of drought-resistant and flood-tolerant crop varieties,” Ohide advised.

“Agroforestry and soil conservation techniques can also help protect soil and improve water retention.”

Ohide urged the need for early warning systems to help farmers plan better and adjust to changing conditions. She also called on the government to invest in improved farming tools, training, and agricultural infrastructure to support affected farmers.

Solutions for Climate-Resilient Farming

Experts emphasized the need to help farmers adapt to the ongoing climate change challenges by reducing reliance on rain-fed agriculture by promoting irrigation systems, particularly for fruits and vegetables and introducing drought-tolerant and flood-resistant crop varieties to ensure reliable harvests despite erratic weather.

They have also suggested the importance of protecting soil and enhancing water retention to improve agricultural sustainability and providing farmers with accurate climate information to better plan and prepare for agricultural shocks.

As climate change continues to disrupt agriculture across South Sudan, it is crucial for farmers to adopt resilient practices and for the government to provide the necessary support to ensure long-term food security.

