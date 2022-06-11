Govt launch coffee project in Nzara County

The State Minister of Agriculture in Western Equatoria State has launched the distribution of Coffee Plantation seedling to farming communities in the counties of Nzara and Yambio.

The project was launched in partnership with the Equatoria Teak Company and the Dutch government.

Hon, Alison Barnaba the Agriculture minister said this will improve our economy in Nzara and Western Equatoria State.

“Today, I am launching the distribution of the coffee plantations seed to our farmers, to our individual progressive farmers to the communities around so that people can make money. this is a way of improving our economy in Western Equatoria,” said Minister Alison.

For his part, the Commissioner of Nzara County thanked the partner company Equatoria Teak for launching this Distribution of Coffee Plantation to the farmers in the county

Hon Richard Zizi said the initiative will boost the economy.

“We thank God for this historical day. it is a very important day. Coffee plantation is like reviving what we used to have in Nzara County. Nzara is known for coffee production, but because of the past shortcomings, we could not continue with the production,” commissioner Zizi said.

“But thank God for our partner, the Equatoria Teak Company, which has helped us with this important program. As a government and we will continue to work with them for the development of Nzara,” he added.

The company launching the project Equatoria Teak Company has so far trained 171 farmers on coffee plantation in Nzara this year.

The Director James Fandas said the company has also planted 1000 seeds of coffee which are ready for distribution to farmers in Nzara and Yambio respectively.

“We are humbled to introduce product in Nzara County which will last for three years. so far, we have trained 171 of them on the skills of growing coffee. as well as distribution of the best type of coffee seedlings. We have a 143 farmers who have already cleared their land for planting and we have also 236 farmers who are training,” Fandas said.

