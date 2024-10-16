Govt formulates ‘attractive’ investment policy

The Minister of Investment has expressed optimism about a new approach aimed at creating a conducive environment for domestic investment to strengthen the country’s weakening economy.

The government, with support from UNDP has so far drafted what it calls the South Sudan Investment Policy aimed at creating an attract investment climate in the country.

It is designed to attract, facilitate, and manage both foreign and domestic investment in South Sudan.

The 81-page document under review also aims to contribute to sustainable economic growth and development, as well as to set up guidelines for a robust framework to address the challenges the country faces.

Dhieu Mathok says the South Sudan Investment Policy, which is in the final stages of development, will create a conducive business environment for South Sudanese both within and outside the country.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the validation workshop in Juba this morning, Minister Dhieu believes that once it becomes effective, there will be no need for South Sudanese to invest in other countries.

“We believe that those in the diaspora have a lot of resources. Last year, I received a delegation from young people from United States of America and they are doing business in Kenya in real estate.

“They could not come to South Sudan, the perception is that there is no security in South Sudan and these are things that we are now addressing them through the policy”, he said.

Minister Dhieu went on to say the policy is going to create new mechanisms and institutions, including the South Sudan Investment Council, which shall be chaired by the President.

“So, the policy is going to attract South Sudanese. We are concentrating on this, before attracting others, we want to create conducive business environment for South Sudanese such that they can lead this sector and this is where others can come”, he said.



He hopes that the policy will enable South Sudan to invest in local production for export rather than depending solely on petroleum.

“We want to strengthen the South Sudan pounds by trying to produce more and then sell and then get the hard currency.

“Instead of us selling only oil -the petroleum, we are going to sell many things. So, the policy is going to change, the situation is going to contribute in the economy.

Minister Dhieu added that the encouraging investment in the country will provide job opportunities to the young people.

“We are aiming also to have employment to our young people.When we invest, then the employment will be there.”