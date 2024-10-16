16th October 2024
Bashir’s 1989 coup veteran Martin Malual Arop dies aged, 78

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Gen. Martin Malual was was instrumental in the 1989 military coup that brought Al-Bashir to power that year | Courtesy

Veteran politician Gen. Martin Malual Arop, known for his role in the ousting of Sadiq Al Mahdi in 1989 and his service on the Salvation Revolutionary Command Council under President Omar Al Bashir, has died at the age of 78 in Juba.

Gen. Malual Gordon, a niece to Gen. Arop confirmed his demise to Eye Radio on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

He says his uncle passed away yesterday in Juba following a short illness.

“Last evening, my uncle was sitting with us, he was ok and not feeling or complaining about any sickness until 6:30 PM.  Later on, we received a call that he was not feeling well, and was put in the oxygen and the oxygen did not respond when he passed away, and this is what happened to him.”

General Martin Malual was part of the 1989 military coup that brought Al-Bashir to power.

He served as a member of the Salvation Revolution Command Council which was the ruling body during the early years of Al-Bashir’s regime.

However, General Malual like many military leaders of that period, was deeply involved in shaping the political landscape of Sudan before the independence of South Sudan in 2011.

The late veteran politician General Malual will be buried in his village, Akot in Rumbek East County of Lakes State.

Late General Malual was in the 23rd batch of the Sudanese military college and had significant involvement in Sudanese and South Sudanese politics at the time.

16th October 2024

