4th December 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Govt delegation will respond to agreed Tumaini protocols: Lomuro

Govt delegation will respond to agreed Tumaini protocols: Lomuro

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro speaks to the media in Juba. (Photo: Office of the President/Facebook).

The Rapporteur of government delegation to the Tumaini Initiative Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro said his team will respond to the initialed protocols upon resumption of the talks on Wednesday, but added that they are not intending to revisit the concord.

In July, parties to the Kenya-led peace process reached an agreement on eight protocols related to the security sector and other areas, signaling key breakthrough in the months-long negotiations.

The initialed document outlines the Statement of Purpose for Tumaini, Preamble, Security Agreement and Ceasefire, addressing communal violence and proliferation of arms among civilians, and resolutions for land disputes.

Additional protocols include Trust and Confidence-Building measures, Humanitarian Access, and the role of Guarantors to the peace agreement.

But the process already hit a stalemate since mid-June after SPLM-IO withdrew, alleging that the protocols and proposed institutions that are allegedly parallel or replacing some of those under the 2018 peace accord.

The main peace partner also said the Nairobi peace process undermined the sovereignty of South Sudan by establishing five institutions with the head and deputies to be appointed by the regional body, IGAD.

The second phase of Tumaini Initiative will now resume, following confidence building meetings between the parties and mediators, after President Kiir and Kenya’s Ruto agreed to revive the consensus last month.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Cabinet Minister Dr. Lomuro said the government team headed by Gen. Kuol Manyang will not revisit the protocols but will respond to them, without explaining how.

According to him, the government delegation is in Nairobi in good faith to reach a deal with the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance and other stakeholders.

“This meeting with opposition now gives us the opportunity to have the launch of the initiative officially, and then we will proceed to a more serious session where the government will now be responding to the protocols that where discussed and agreed upon by the opposition.”

However, Lual Dau, the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance spokesperson said the resumption of the talks will continue from where it stopped. Mr. Dau reiterated their commitment to the peace process.

“After a very long waiting for the government delegation, we are happy and welcome them to Tumaini headquarter here at glee hotel,” he said.

“But let me make it categorically clear that the opposition, SSOMA and the other opposition groups we are very committed to start the process of the talks where the talks stopped, and basically it is for us to conclude the rescue plan.”

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision 1

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

Published December 2, 2024

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 2

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise 3

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise

Published November 27, 2024

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi 4

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Published November 29, 2024

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home 5

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home

Published December 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSRA waives illegal levies on truck drivers along Juba-Nimule highway

Published 12 mins ago

Sudan’s junta leader Gen. Al-Burhan arrives in Juba

Published 42 mins ago

Jonglei, Upper Nile governors locate children abducted from Collo Kingdom

Published 46 mins ago

Three die of suspected cholera cases in Juba IDPs camp

Published 56 mins ago

CTSAM-VM calls for action against ‘pervasive’ gender based violence in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Govt delegation will respond to agreed Tumaini protocols: Lomuro

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th December 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Three die of suspected cholera cases in Juba IDPs camp

Read more...
Share