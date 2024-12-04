CTSAM-VM calls for action against ‘pervasive’ gender based violence in South Sudan

The chairperson of ceasefire monitoring mechanism CTSAM-VM is appealing for collective action against what he called pervasive gender based violence impacting women and girls at homes and workplaces in South Sudan.

Addressing a workshop on the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, Gen. Yitayal Gelaw said the monitor has reported on numerous acts of sexual and gender based violence in South Sudan since the signing of the 2018 peace deal.

He said these included issues such as sexual exploitation, harassments and violence committed by military and security personnel.

“CTSAM-VM has monitored, verified and reported on numerous cases of sexual and gender based violence including rape, gangrape, abduction, and harassment specifically targeting women and girls,” Gelaw said.

“These are not mere statistics. These represent the harrowing stories of individuals who lives have been irrevocably changed by violence.”

The ceasefire observer emphasized the need for unified efforts among individuals, communities, organizations, and institutions to address the widespread issue of violence against women and girls in South Sudan.

According to him, GBV has significantly affected various aspects of life, particularly in homes and workplaces, and requires decisive action to protect the rights and dignity of all individuals.

The CTSAM-VM chief underscored the importance of providing necessary resources and support to protect the rights and dignity of all individuals to create a safer and more equitable environment.

“As you know, GBV is a pervasive endemic that affects communities worldwide. Unfortunately, it is present in our homes, school, and workplaces. South Sudan, like many nations, faces significant challenges in ending fight against gender base violence.”

On his part, Norwegian First Secretary for Political Affairs, Torbjorn Svanevik, stressed the importance of societal efforts and strong national leadership to address violence against women and girls in South Sudan.

He added that a strong leadership and political will from South Sudanese leaders are vital for progress.

“Although the society needs to pull together to bring an end to GBV, leadership is required. Norway expects the leaders of South Sudan to do their share and show political will to move things forward to combat gender-based violence,” said Mr. Svanevik.

“It will be impossible unless leaders step up and provide leadership on the issues, and this does not cause a single pound. Ending GBV is one of many needs for a peaceful future for South Sudan.”

IGAD Head of Mission in South Sudan, David Kwaje said it is critical for discussing the integration of gender-based violence prevention in peace-building efforts in South Sudan.

“This day and the workshop on the commemoration today is an opportunity for us all to reflects on the progress, the challenges and strategies to integrate gender base violence prevention within the peace-building process.”

“It is also a chance for us to affirm that gender equality and the protection of women rights are essential to the success of our work in promoting peace and security in South Sudan.”

“Together, we have the power to amplify the voices of the survivors and hold perpetrators to account while building a society where violence is not tolerated. Let us honor the resilience and the courage of those affected and continue to being part of the solution and not the problem.”

