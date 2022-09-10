Govt declares national emergency in flood-affected areas

The government has declared flood-affected parts of the country as national disaster areas, and appeals to humanitarian organizations and well-wishers to render assistance.

The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir on Friday noted that torrential rains triggered floods that have affected Upper Nile and Bahr El-Ghazal regions.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said the floods disaster led to the death of hundreds and left several thousands displaced and without shelters.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Minister Makuei said the national disaster declaration is intended to raise alarm and help government mobilized resources to rescue the affected people.

“We made an appeal to the indigence people of South Sudan, to the region and to the international community to come for the rescue of this people who are floods affected areas in South Sudan,” he said.

South Sudan has experienced extreme flooding over the past three years, with 835,000 people affected by flooding in 2021 alone.

With cabinet’s declaration of a national disaster over most parts of Bahr El Ghazal and Upper Nile regions, the country marks the fourth year of the worst flood catastrophe in decades.

Since the beginning of rainy season in May, heavy rains swelled and burst riverbanks; flooding settlements and displacing thousands of people to higher grounds in Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Unity, Warrap, Jonglei and Upper Nile.

Last month, two people died and six others including five children went missing as boat capsized in flood waters in Northern Bar el Ghazal State, according to local officials.

The state police spokesperson, Captain Guot Guot Akol said the victims were among 20 people crossing the Lol River to higher grounds in Aweil West County, after fleeing floods in Aweil North County.

Their rescue boat overturned while in the middle of the overflowing river on Friday.

In Ruweng Administrative Area, North of Unity State, authorities said ten people died from venomous snake bites, while 50 others are hospitalized for the same condition last week.

Similar reports of flood-induced deaths and displaced were also reported in Maban in Upper Nile State, Mayendit and Panyijiar counties in Unity State, parts of Warrap and Western Equatoria State.

Aid agencies have reported the closure of health facilities due to floods, and said many displaced and stranded populations are at risk of infection from water-borne diseases

“We appeal to them to contribute in any way possible all contribution whether in kind or in cash we appeal to them to come for the rescue of these people who are floods affected areas,” said Information Minister Makuei.

The cabinet also directed governors of all the states and chief administrators to assess the local humanitarian situation and paper reports on floods impact in their areas.

The cabinet directed them to present their report to the Office of the President as soon as possible.

