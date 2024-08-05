5th August 2024
Governor Jadalla swears-in newly appointed commissioners

Author : | Published: 10 mins ago

Photo Courtesy| Office of Governor, CES

Central Equatoria governor on Monday 5/08/2024 sworn -in the three commissioners of  Yei, Lainya River and Morobo Counties at the state secretariat.

They are namely Emmanuel Taban, Robert Lasu Morish, and Charles Tata Bullen respectively

Robert John Moris replaced Emmanuel Khamis Richards as the new commissioner for Lainya, Emmanuel Taban Seme succeeded Agregrey Cycrus Kanyikawa  of Yei, and Charles Tata Bullen took over from Joseph Mawa as the commissioner of Morobo County.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees and his behalf, Yei River Commissioner urged the governor for his support specially in addressing insecurities in the areas to end the suffering of the civil populations.

“It’s a higher time for us to make our people rest. If you go around South Sudan civilians are still suffering.

“Your Excellency, what we want from you is only the support especially on security stabilization in the counties. If we manage to calm the situation, then you will have a sleepy night,” he said.

The Speaker of Central Equatoria State assembly, Peter Wani also attended the function.

He directed the commissioners to prioritize service deliver  and security for the local population.

“What we want from you is to deliver services to your people. The three countries are affected greatly especially due the war in the country  which has led the population out of your counties.

“It is your turn now to provide security as number one priority and provide development to make our people come back home from the refugee camps.”

Rt. Hon. Wani tasked the commissioners to ensure a functional county legislative council to ensure checks and balances on their leadership.

“We want to see as the parliament that the council functions because they are going to provide for you the way forward for your leadership in the county,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Augustino Jadalla called for flexibility among the commissioners to keep their doors open to their citizens and especially  young people to access them.

The tougher challenge he wanted the commissioners to do, is  to address issues relating to cattle raiding and the opposition rebel groups as the determinants of the leadership successes.

