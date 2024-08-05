Rudeboy breaks silence on P-Square’s split

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Nonso Okoye, better known as Rudeboy has once again confirmed that the P-Square group has split.



New Telegraph recalls that the group which consists of Paul and his twin brother, Peter Okoye better known as Mr P, first split in 2016 but reunited in 2021.

However, in a recent interview with City FM, Lagos, Rudeboy confirmed that the group has broken up again.

He said: “The plan of our coming back together was going to produce a lot of hit albums. But as it is now, I’m just focusing on Rudeboy.

“Trust me, it is not everything that I would want to say.”

“P-Square is no more. Previously, I didn’t say anything about it, but something happened that made me start seeing things differently, and it began to gain traction. Right now, I’m solely focused on Rudeboy,” Rudeboy said.

“Trust me, I’ve kept quiet before, but something has prompted me to speak out, particularly regarding the key issue that keeps resurfacing,” he added.

“The main factor causing these issues, from the public’s viewpoint, is that they blame him as the elder brother for everything—he’s doing this, he’s (Jude Okoye) doing that.

“When we got back together, he wasn’t involved at all. There was no manager, no director—he was completely on his own.”

The 42-year-old singer revealed that the issues between them began in 2014.

Rudeboy explained that their initial separation stemmed from public misconceptions and debates about the roles of Paul (Rudeboy) and Peter.

Many fans believed Paul was the primary songwriter with a melodious voice, while Peter was known for his significant contributions as the dancer of the duo.

Paul alleged that Peter falsely accused him of financial misconduct and reported him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC investigated Paul’s finances dating back to 2006 and cleared him of all charges. Despite this, Peter has not issued an apology.

Paul maintains that his wealth comes from his music career, a fact he has consistently emphasized on social media.

“This situation began in December of last year. The EFCC invited me because he (Peter) filed a complaint against my older brother (Jude) and me, and I didn’t expect it to escalate to this extent,” he said.

“I thought it was just about music, but then people started asking me, ‘What did you do?’ Someone even claimed I was going to jail for 20 years and that I’d be locked up,” he added.

“First and foremost, I want to clarify that after the investigation, Paul is innocent. Paul has been cleared.

“We looked into everything you (Peter) accused him (Paul) of, and it turned out to be nothing more than a misunderstanding. I’ve worked hard and am a very diligent business person.”

In 2021, when they made amends, he asked his brother (Mr P) for guidance on particular aspects they had to alter, The singer stated that he took all the necessary steps to keep P-Square safe and intact, yet despite his efforts, it did not work out.

