Governor Aleu suspends third official in four months

The Governor of Warrap State has suspended the Minister of Local Government and Law enforcement, Anei Arop Agany on Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Aleu Ayieny Aleu did not indicate the motive for the suspension.

But in a gubernatorial order seen by Eye Radio, Aleu cited his constitutional powers and the peace agreement mandate as justification for the decision.

“In exercise of the powers vested upon me by the national transitional constitution, I Lt. General Aleu Anyieny Aleu, do hereby issue this gubernatorial order for the suspension of Hon. Anei Arop Agany,” reads the letter dated September 7th.

Minister Arop becomes the third official to be suspended by the governor so far, in a span of four months.

In June, Governor Aleu Anyieny suspended the Commissioner of Tonj North County Kuol Akoon Kuol over deteriorating security situation in the area.

Akoon was indefinitely suspended from office after reports of volatile security situation and communal violence. He was also accused of refusal to cooperate with commanders of security forces who are deployed in the county.

Meanwhile, in May 27th, Governor Aleu issued similar order lifting the immunity of Tonj South Commissioner Agor Malang Agor and suspended him for allegedly shooting and injuring a security officer.

This week, Malang was remanded in prison pending trial for the alleged shooting of the security officer.

Article 165 (2) of the constitution states that, the Governor of each state shall appoint and relieve the Deputy Governor, state advisors, and state ministers in consultation with the president and in accordance with the state.

However, the article doesn’t mention the word suspension despite the fact that appointment of officials was made under the provision of the peace agreement.

It also not clear if governor Aleu consulted with President Salva Kiir as provided for in the national interim constitution.

