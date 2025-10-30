30th October 2025

Government officials undergo training to improve service delivery

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

fficials attending the capacity building training organised by IOM in partnership with University of Juba - courtesy Photo

More than 40 senior government officials are attending a national capacity-building training in Juba this week to improve coordination, planning, and service delivery in key government institutions.

The training is organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in partnership with the Government of South Sudan under the Enhancing Community Resilience and Local Governance Project – Phase II (ECRP II).

The program aims to strengthen institutional capacity, expand access to basic services, and improve flood resilience at both national and local levels.

The University of Juba’s School of Public Service has partnered with IOM to conduct the training to promote national ownership and sustainability.

Participants include senior officials from the ministries of Finance and Planning, Local Government, Humanitarian Affairs, Water Resources and Irrigation, Health, and Education.

The training focuses on key areas such as budgeting, financial planning, and project management. These areas were identified as priorities in the 2024 Technical Capacity Needs Assessment.

Temu Ketema Teffera, Senior Institutional Strengthening Specialist at the Ministry of Finance and Planning, said the program fosters collaboration and results-driven approaches across national institutions.

Vijaya Souri, IOM Chief of Mission in South Sudan, said the initiative equips institutions with the tools and systems needed to deliver effective services across the country.

Similar trainings will be conducted in selected state capitals, targeting more than 240 officials to ensure national policies are implemented at the local level.

Supported by the World Bank, ECRP II remains a flagship program promoting community resilience and inclusive governance by linking national policies with local action.

Government officials undergo training to improve service delivery

