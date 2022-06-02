Gov. Adil forms committee to investigate Kajo-Keji incident

The Governor of Central Equatoria Emmanuel Adil has formed a five-member security committee to lead an independent investigation into the killing of three civilians in Kiri Boma of Kajo-Keji.

The committee was formed upon the demand of both the national assembly and SSPDF Chief of Defense, who approved the formation of a fact-finding committee into the incident.

According to Derick Derickson, who is the Press Secretary in the office of the Governor, the committee is expected to start its work immediately.

“The term of reference of this security committee is that to lead an independent investigation as for this barbaric incident,” he told Eye Radio this morning.

On Wednesday, the SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Santino Deng Wol requested Governor Emmanuel Adil to implement the directives.

In response, yesterday Governor Adil issued a gubernatorial decree forming a fact-finding security committee.

The team is headed by the state minister of Peace Building and four members from the organized force, mainly SSPDF’s Directorate of Military Intelligence, National Security, and the National Police.

They are tasked to probe the killing of the three civilians alleged by SSPDF in Kiri Boma of Kajo-Keji Country.

The committee also will probe what led to the killing of an SSPDF soldier in the area last month, which resulted in the arrest of some civilians in the area.

“The committee will investigate the incident that occurred in Kajo-Keji County on 26 May, 2022 which resulted into the killing of three civilians in Kiri Boma in Kajo-Keji County and one of reference is to find out also the arrest of these civilians by the SSPDF,” said Governor Adil’s spokesperson.

Derickson says the committee is required to submit their fact-finding results within 7 working days as of yesterday.

Last week, three civilians were reported killed by an SSPDF unit in Kajo-Keji County, in what appeared to be a revenge killing.

The soldiers executed two teenagers and a middle-aged man after they found the body of their colleague who died under mysterious circumstances.

