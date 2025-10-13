Germany supports access to safe water in NBGs’ Aweil

Aweil Centre County, Northern Bahr El Ghazal | October 13, 2025 — The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), on behalf of the German Development Cooperation and in partnership with Welthungerhilfe (WHH), officially handed over two newly constructed water yards in the villages of Longwurkech and Dong Abel, Nyalath Payam, Aweil Centre County on October 8, 2025.

Each water yard is equipped with a motorized solar-powered pumping system, elevated overhead storage tanks, multiple water tap stands, and animal drinking troughs. Together, the two water yards will provide clean and safe water to at least 600 households—approximately 3,600 people.

The initiative aims to significantly improve access to clean water for domestic use, small-scale gardening, and livestock, while also supporting Assisted Natural Regeneration (ANR) sites and community tree nurseries.

By enabling off-season vegetable production and improving sanitation and hygiene, the project is expected to reduce water-related challenges and conflicts in the area.

Each water yard is expected to benefit around 300 households (approximately 1,800 people), directly easing the burden on women and children who often travel long distances to collect water—an obstacle that contributes to economic hardship and hinders development.

In addition, the availability of water will support tree-growing efforts, essential for addressing climate-related challenges, maintaining ecosystem balance, and reducing the long-term impacts of climate change on local livelihoods.

The construction was preceded by capacity-building training for local communities and administration in micro-catchment management.

Participants also engaged in developing participatory community micro-catchment (watershed) management plans to promote environmental sustainability and improve natural resource and disaster risk management.

To ensure the long-term sustainability of the initiative, GIZ and Welthungerhilfe have established community-based micro and sub-catchment management committees at both community and county levels.

These committees will manage the water yards, lead tree planting efforts, and address challenges related to natural resource management and potential conflicts.

The official handover ceremony brought together a wide range of stakeholders from Northern Bahr El Ghazal State, including the State Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Aweil Centre County Agriculture Department, Payam administration, members of the micro and sub-catchment committees, project beneficiaries, and members of the public.

In South Sudan, GIZ works on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Germany continues to provide both humanitarian assistance and long-term development support, focusing on areas such as local governance, rural development, sustainable agri-food systems, water and sanitation, peacebuilding, gender equality, and prevention of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a German federal enterprise active worldwide. It supports the German Government in international cooperation for sustainable development and is also involved in global education initiatives.

Through our work, we empower people and societies to shape their future and improve living conditions.

